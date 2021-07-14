The British and Irish Lions play eight matches in South Africa, including a three-Test series against the Springboks: here's how to watch if you don't have Sky SportsFull Article
How to watch Lions v South Africa A on TV even if you don't have Sky Sports
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Murray on huge South Africa A fixture
Sky Sports UK
Tour captain Conor Murray spoke to Sarra Elgan ahead of the British and Irish Lions' fixture against a Springbok-laden South..
Gatland: We need to manage workloads
Sky Sports UK
The British & Irish Lions: The Ultimate Test
Sky Sports UK
Covid cases could disrupt Lions and SA schedules
Sky Sports UK
Gatland encouraged by Lions winning start
Sky Sports UK
More coverage
Nienaber: Boks struggled to find rhythm
Sky Sports UK
South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber says the Springboks rusty win over Georgia went as expected and they can build on the 40-9..
Could AWJ really still feature for Lions?
Sky Sports UK
The return of the Lions Fan Van!
Sky Sports UK
Sinckler: Things can change so quickly
Sky Sports UK
Gatland: Players used to strict Covid rules
Sky Sports UK