Issy Wong spoke to BirminghamLive about the Hundred, the Phoenix, playing at Edgbaston and learning from the best.Full Article
'Edgbaston encapsulates Birmingham' - Wong on Phoenix & Hundred
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
BPhoenix Women fall short in opener despite Jones & Jones efforts
Tamworth Herald
The Hundred kicked off in Birmingham on Friday at Edgbaston, but it was defeat first up for the women's team of the Birmingham..
Phoenix Women fall short in opener despite Jones & Jones efforts
Lichfield Mercury
Brown discusses injuries & Moeen ahead of Birmingham Phoenix bow
Tamworth Herald