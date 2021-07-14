Skip Bayless reacts to Kawhi Leonard's ACL injury and what it means for the Clippers | UNDISPUTED

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Clippers announced that Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partial tear in his ACL. Kawhi missed the team’s final eight playoff games with the injury but the team only listed him as day-to-day with a sprained right knee. Kawhi has a player option and can opt out this offseason if he chooses. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Kawhi's injury.