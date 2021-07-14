WNBA All-Star Candace Parker featured as first woman on cover of NBA 2K
Published
The Chicago Sky's Candace Parker will make history as the first WNBA player on the GameStop-exclusive cover of the newest edition of NBA 2K.
Published
The Chicago Sky's Candace Parker will make history as the first WNBA player on the GameStop-exclusive cover of the newest edition of NBA 2K.
Chicago Sky star Candace Parker is the first woman to be featured on the cover of the popular NBA 2K video game series, appearing..