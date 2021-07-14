Ohio University football coach Frank Solich retires after 16 seasons to focus on health
After leading Ohio to 115 wins in 16 seasons, Frank Solich leaves as the winningest football coach in Mid-American Conference history.
Citing a need to focus on a "cardiovascular health issue," coach Frank Solich is stepping down after leading Ohio to 11 bowl games..