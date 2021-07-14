Boris Johnson says banning orders will change to cover online racism in wake of abuse sent to England stars Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford after Euro 2020 final
Boris Johnson has announced plans to BAN individuals from football matches if they racially abuse players on social media. The Prime Minister's stance comes in the wake of England stars Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford being subjected to vile messages after the trio missed penalties during Sunday's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.