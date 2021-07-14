Marcellus Wiley: Aaron Rodgers will be back in Green Bay to try and plan a soft landing from unique offseason I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Aaron Rodgers was asked about his future with the Green Bay Packers last week at a celebrity golf tournament. He responded quote 'I'm going to enjoy the hell out of this week and then I'm going to get back to working out and figuring things out in a couple of weeks.' Adam Schefter's latest report was more clearcut, saying quote 'This isn't a money issue, it's much more than that. He doesn't want to be there.' Marcellus Wiley explains Schefter's report does not change his opinion on the MVP's future in Green Bay and that he will be back as he returns from an offseason of emotion.