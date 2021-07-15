US men's basketball team star Bradley Beal placed in health and safety protocols
Bradley Beal's status for the Olympics is in doubt after he was placed in health and safety protocols with opening ceremonies just over a week away.
Beal is set to miss out on the event after he entered health and safety protocols
Bradley Beal will miss the Tokyo Olympics due to health and safety protocols, while Jerami Grant has also entered the protocols,..