WNBA All-Star team defeats U.S. women's Olympic basketball team in All-Star Game

WNBA All-Star team defeats U.S. women's Olympic basketball team in All-Star Game

USATODAY.com

Published

Arike Ogunbowale led the way as WNBA All-Stars took down the U.S. women's Olympic basketball team in the WNBA All-Star Game.

Full Article