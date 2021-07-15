Milwaukee Bucks withstand Devin Booker's 42-point onslaught to win Game 4 over Phoenix Suns, even NBA Finals
Published
The NBA Finals is now tied 2-2 as the Milwaukee Bucks took Game 4 Wednesday night over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Published
The NBA Finals is now tied 2-2 as the Milwaukee Bucks took Game 4 Wednesday night over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus discuss who they trust more in Game 4 of the NBA Finals: Giannis Antetokounmpo or Chris Paul? Hear why..
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to knot up the series at two games apiece against the Phoenix..