Others to gain in Wednesday`s updates include the Ireland pair of William Porterfield (up to five places to 74th) and Harry Trector (up 37 places to 90th), South Africa`s Janneman Malan (up 12 places to 95th), and England`s James Vince (up 85 places to 113th) in the batters` listFull Article
ICC ODI Rankings: Babar Azam consolidates position at top, Virat Kohli in 2nd
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
ICC Rankings: Babar tops ODI charts, Allen gains in T20Is
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Pakistan's Babar Azam has consolidated his position at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen. Babar, who..
MENAFN.com