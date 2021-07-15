Alun Wyn Jones has made an incredible recovery to return to the British and Irish Lions squad after dislocating his shoulder in a warm-up against JapanFull Article
Alun Wyn Jones pictured arriving in Cape Town as Gatland addresses Test chances
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Greenwood: AWJ return can galvanise Lions
Sky Sports UK
Sky Sports pundit Will Greenwood believes the return of British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones can 'galvanise'..
AWJ to captain Lions in first Test vs Boks
Sky Sports UK
More coverage
'Alun Wyn Jones fit and raring to go'
Sky Sports UK
British and Irish Lions defence coach Steve Tandy says Alun Wyn Jones is 'fit and raring to go' ahead of the first Test..