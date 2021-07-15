Chris Broussard on whether Devin Booker or Khris Middleton had a better Game 4 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard and Nick Wright decide whether Devin Booker or Khris Middleton had a better performance in Game 4 of the NBA playoffs. Middleton propelled the Milwaukee Bucks to victory with 40 points, and while the Phoenix Suns fell, Booker staved off a complete blow out with 42 points of his own. But Broussard tells Nick it's not even close. Hear who he thinks had the better Game 4 performance.