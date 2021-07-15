Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar holds on to yellow after stage 18 win
Published
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar remains in the leaders' yellow jersey of the Tour de France after victory on stage 18.Full Article
Published
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar remains in the leaders' yellow jersey of the Tour de France after victory on stage 18.Full Article
Tadej Pogacar emerged above the clouds atop the Pyrenean Col du Portet to extend his overall lead and win stage 17 of the Tour de..
Austrian rider Patrick Konrad won the Tour de France’s hilly 16th stage on an otherwise uneventful day Tuesday as race leader..