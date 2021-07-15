Skip Bayless: CP3’s poor GM 4 performance shows his playoff legacy has as many potholes as Giannis’ does I UNDISPUTED

Chris Paul had a night he’d like to forget in the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. CP3 only scored 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting, but he also had five uncharacteristic turnovers, including one in the final 30 seconds that let the Bucks take a 4-point lead. They would never give back after the turnover. After the game, Paul accepted responsibility for the loss, saying his play was full of quote 'bad decision making.' Skip Bayless reacts to the 'Point God's' performance and explains why it proves that his playoff legacy 'has as many potholes in it as Giannis Antetokounmpo's does.'