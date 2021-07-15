Skip Bayless reacts to report on Aaron Rodgers wanting out as Packers' quarterback and what it means I UNDISPUTED

Despite some public appearances at various golf outings in the past 10 days, Aaron Rodgers has remained quiet about his plans to return to the Green Bay Packers. Now, Adam Schefter has put a warning out to Packer fans who are still hoping the quarterback shows up for training camp on July 28th. On his podcast, Schefter said quote 'The one thing I feel very comfortable and confident in saying is Aaron Rodgers does not want to play there anymore.' Skip Bayless explains why he feels Rodgers will 'not win this battle' against the Packers and breaks down what this report means for both parties.