Boxing schedule 2021: All major upcoming fights, dates and results including Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder, Mike Tyson, Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather

Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year. July 17, AT&T Center, Texas, USA – Al Haymon’s PBC 🇬🇧📺 None Confirmed// 🇺🇸📺 SHOWTIME Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Super-Welterweight Titles) July 22, Moscow, Russia – […]