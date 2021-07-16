Daryl Dike’s brilliant header gives USMNT 1-0 lead over Martinique

FOX Sports

The USMNT took a 1-0 lead over Martinique in the 14th minute of play. The United States is looking for their second win of the 2021 Gold Cup.

