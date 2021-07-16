Daryl Dike nets second goal in 59th minute vs. Martinique, 4-0
Published
The USMNT extends their lead to 4-0 over Martinique in the 2021 Gold Cup. Daryl Dike scored his third goal of the game in the 59th minute.Full Article
Published
The USMNT extends their lead to 4-0 over Martinique in the 2021 Gold Cup. Daryl Dike scored his third goal of the game in the 59th minute.Full Article
The USMNT took a 2-0 lead on Martinique thanks Daryl Dike’s second header of the game. The United States is looking for their..
The USMNT took a 1-0 lead over Martinique in the 14th minute of play. The United States is looking for their second win of the 2021..