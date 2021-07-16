Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta hails new Celtic signing Kyogo Furuhashi as fans remember Shunsuke Nakamura’s stunning goal vs Manchester United
Celtic have signed Japan star Kyogo Furuhashi, who has been hailed by Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta. The Hoops have reached an agreement to sign the Vissel Kobe and Japan forward, subject to international clearance. Furuhashi is the top scorer in the Japanese top-flight having netted 14 times in 20 games, stunning form for