Aston Villa correspondent Ashley Preece is back to host this afternoon's Q&A session with supporters bringing fans the latest from Villa Park and Bodymoor Heath.Full Article
Jack Grealish latest, academy loans, transfers - Aston Villa live Q&A
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Villa transfers live - McNeil competition, Alvarez and Grealish latest
Lichfield Mercury
Follow the latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive throughout the day with less than a month to go before the start of the new..