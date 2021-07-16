Skip Bayless reacts to Tom Brady playing the entire 2020 season with a torn MCL | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Believe it or not, the legend of Tom Brady keeps on growing. We all know the GOAT had a minor surgery after the Super Bowl to clean up a knee injury, but now details have emerged saying the issue was much more serious. According to multiple reports, Brady apparently played thru a torn MCL for the entire season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Brady's injury throughout last season.