Wayne Rooney's Derby side are in pre-season action against Man United at Pride Park Stadium this weekend.Full Article
Man United predicted team to face Derby County
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Wayne Rooney names his Derby County team to face Salford City
Derby Telegraph
The Rams take on League Two opponents in a pre-season fixture at the Peninsula Stadium
Sign on for your free 40-page Derby County pre-season guide
Derby Telegraph
Ravel Morrison sent transfer plea by Derby County striker
Derby Telegraph
-
Derby County v Salford City live: Build up, team news, action
Derby Telegraph
-
Rooney drops Morrison hint while Given absence explained
Derby Telegraph
More coverage
Forest target James Garner shines for Man United against Derby
Nottingham Post
Manchester United beat Derby County 2-1 in their pre-season friendly fixture at Pride Park Stadium and former Forest loanee James..
Things we noticed in Derby County defeat to Man United
Derby Telegraph