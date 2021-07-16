Newcastle fans embark on 10-hour London round trip for takeover protest with Ant and Dec and the rest of their huge fanbase behind them as Amanda Staveley joins talkSPORT to deliver strong message
Hundreds of Newcastle fans headed to the streets of London on Friday calling for transparency in their takeover process. The NUFC Transparency Protest group set off from St James’ Park at 5am as they headed south to the capital. Magpie supporters were situated outside Parliament Square and Downing Street demanding the club’s arbitration case about […]Full Article