Chris Broussard: Chris Paul is too smart to repeat GM 4; he'll bounce back and lead the Suns to a win in GM 5 I UNDISPUTED

The Phoenix Suns are looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s brutal Game 4 loss ahead of Game 5 in Phoenix tonight. FOX Bet Sportsbook has the Suns as slight favorites to take a series lead. However, they’ll need more from Chris Paul, who scored just 10 Points on 5-of-13 shooting while also committing a costly late turnover in Game 4. Chris Broussard shares his expectations for Phoenix tomorrow night and why he believes CP3 will bounce back from a poor Game 4 performance.