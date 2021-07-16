Everton hold talks with AFC Bournemouth’s Asmir Begovic on free transfer as Toffees look to increase competition for England hero Jordan Pickford
Everton have begun talks with AFC Bournemouth over the signing of Asmir Begovic, talkSPORT understands. Begovic would sign on a two-year deal, and provide competition for England hero Jordan Pickford. The Cherries fan favourite joined in 2017 for an undisclosed fee, and established himself as one of their key players before their relegation in 2020. […]Full Article