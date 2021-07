The NBA Finals are tied 2-2 after the Phoenix Suns lost in Game 4. Chris Paul had his worst offensive performance since the first round, finishing with only 10 points and five turnovers. Game 5 is back in Phoenix tomorrow evening and CP3 is 8-11 in Game 5's throughout his career. Emmanuel Acho explains why he trusts CP3 'mentally, but not physically with his ailing body.'