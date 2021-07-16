Louis Oosthuizen sets 36-hole Open record, takes 2nd round lead at British Open
Louis Oosthuizen set a 36-hole record at the British Open and is halfway to ending that run of near misses at the majors.Full Article
Louis Oosthuizen shot a 5-under 65 in the second round Friday for a record-low 129 through 36 holes at The Open Championship.
Oosty leads the 149th Open Championship with a record-low score through 36 holes