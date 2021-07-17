The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees, 4-0, thanks to J.D. Martinez's solo homer in the eighth inning. This was his nineteenth home run on the season.Full Article
J.D. Martinez's solo homer helps seal Red Sox's 4-0 win over Yankees
