Suriname took a 1-0 lead in the second half, but Costa Rica scored twice in a matter of a minute to earn a 2-1 win. With the loss, Suriname does not have a path to move on to the 2021 Gold Cup knockout round.Full Article
Costa Rica advances, dashes Suriname's Gold Cup hopes with 2-1 win
