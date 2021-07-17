Costa Rica advances, dashes Suriname’s Gold Cup hopes with 2-1 win

Costa Rica advances, dashes Suriname's Gold Cup hopes with 2-1 win

Suriname took a 1-0 lead in the second half, but Costa Rica scored twice in a matter of a minute to earn a 2-1 win. With the loss, Suriname does not have a path to move on to the 2021 Gold Cup knockout round.

