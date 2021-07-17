Red Bull driver Verstappen, who has won the last three races and holds a 32-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings, chose soft tyres and produced a lap that was 0.779secs quicker than the McLaren of Lando Norris, who was on mediumsFull Article
Verstappen dominates first practice
Mid-Day
