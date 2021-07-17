1st COVID-19 case confirmed at Tokyo Olympic Village
Published
An official related to the Tokyo Games has become the first resident at the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19.Full Article
Published
An official related to the Tokyo Games has become the first resident at the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19.Full Article
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight..
Madhya Pradesh has reported its first case where a Covid-19 patient has been infected with the 'Delta Pus' variant of SARS-CoV-2..
The chairman of the Japanese Doctors Union, Naota Ueyama, attended the conference at The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan on..