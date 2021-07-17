Jed Lowrie's walk-off homer seals Athletics' 5-4 win over Indians
The Oakland Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians, 5-4, thanks to Jed Lowrie's walk-off homer in the ninth inning. It was his 11th home run on the season.Full Article
