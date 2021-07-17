Ben White is set to become the third most expensive signing in Arsenal's transfer history as Mikel Arteta looks set to have the England defender added to his playing squad from BrightonFull Article
Arsenal 'agree' £50m fee for Ben White with Gunners to finally land defender
