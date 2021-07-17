Germany's Olympic football team have walked off the pitch during their Tokyo 2020 warm-up fixture against Honduras and reported that Jordan Torunarigha was 'racially abused'Full Article
Germany's Olympic football team walk off pitch after star is 'racially abused'
Germany’s Olympic team walk off in Honduras friendly after alleged racist abuse
Germany’s Olympic men’s football team walked off the pitch with five minutes remaining of their friendly against Honduras after..
