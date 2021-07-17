Olivier Giroud completes AC Milan transfer from Chelsea and is given ‘cursed’ No.9 shirt worn by Gonzalo Higuain, Luiz Adriano and more strikers
Published
Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan for an undisclosed fee from Chelsea. The France striker, who scored 39 goals in 119 appearance for the Blues, won the Champions League, Europa League and an FA Cup during his three-and-a-half-year spell at Stamford Bridge. However, his playing time was limited under Thomas Tuchel with Timo Werner and […]Full Article