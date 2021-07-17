Here are our Tottenham Hotspur players ratings from the 1-1 pre-season draw at Leyton Orient in Nuno Espirito Santo's first game in chargeFull Article
Spurs player ratings vs Leyton Orient as Dane Scarlett scores in Orient draw
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Spurs first half player ratings as Dane Scarlett scores and Nile John shines
Here are our first half player ratings for the Tottenham Hotspur players as they take on Leyton Orient at The Breyer Group Stadium
Football.london