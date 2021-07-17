Chris Eubank is set to get a heart check-up weeks after the tragic death of his son Sebastian, who died after suffering a “massive heart attack” while swimming in DubaiFull Article
Chris Eubank to get heart check-up after losing son Sebastian to ‘heart attack’
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chris Eubank pays tribute to 'loving son', Sebastian
Hull Daily Mail
Former boxing champion praises 29-year-old son, who was laid to rest on Saturday after dying from a heart attack on Dubai beach
More coverage
Chris Eubank's son Sebastian died from massive heart attack while watching sunset, says widow
Sky News
Sebastian Eubank, the son of boxing star Chris Eubank, died from a massive heart attack while in the sea watching the sunset in..
-
Sebastian Eubank died from a ‘massive heart attack’ distraught widow claims, as autopsy reveals undiagnosed pre-existing health condition
talkSPORT
-
Chris Eubank's son Sebastian died from massive heart attack, says widow
Sky News
-
Sebastian Eubank died after ‘massive heart attack’, his widow confirms
Belfast Telegraph
-
Sebastian Eubank died from "massive heart attack" as wife Salma lays bare agony
Daily Star