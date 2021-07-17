The Rugby League World Cup will go ahead this year as scheduled but there is no guarantee New Zealand will take part.Tournament organisers confirmed this week they would not be delaying the October tournament in England, featuring...Full Article
Rugby league: Why New Zealand might skip the Rugby League World Cup
