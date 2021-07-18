Shooting outside Nationals Park forces Nationals vs. Padres game to be postponed

Shooting outside Nationals Park forces Nationals vs. Padres game to be postponed

FOX Sports

Published

A reported shooting outside the third-base gate at Nationals Park during the Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres game forced fans and players the run for cover and the game, which was in the sixth inning, to be postponed.

Full Article