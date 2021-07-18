The New York Yankees took a 3-1 lead over the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning thanks to back-to-back solo home runs from catcher Gary Sánchez and shortstop Gleyber Torres.Full Article
Gary Sánchez, Gleyber Torres back-to-back homers put Yankees on top of Red Sox, 3-1
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sánchez, Torres back-to-back homers propel Yankees to 3-1 win over Red Sox
Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres broke a 1-1 tie with back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, giving the New York Yankees a 3-1..
FOX Sports
Back-to-back homers by Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres back Gerrit Cole in Yankees' rain-shortened win vs. Red Sox
The game was called after six innings because of heavy rain, giving the Yankees their first victory against Boston in eight tries.
Newsday