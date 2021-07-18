Gary Sánchez, Gleyber Torres back-to-back homers put Yankees on top of Red Sox, 3-1

The New York Yankees took a 3-1 lead over the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning thanks to back-to-back solo home runs from catcher Gary Sánchez and shortstop Gleyber Torres.

