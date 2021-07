Montreal twice rallied from two-goal deficits and beat Cincinnati 5-4 Saturday in Major League Soccer. Montreal trailed 2-0 after 14 minutes and 4-2 after 46 minutes, but Ahmed Hamdi scored twice in the final 16 minutes to give the home side a wild victory. In Nashville, Hany Mukhtar scored in the 10th, 13th and 16th minutes […]