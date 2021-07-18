Wayne Rooney reveals aims to get the best out of ‘misunderstood’ Ravel Morrison during Derby County trial as Manchester United legend says Red Devils have ‘good shot’ at winning Premier League title his season
Wayne Rooney is optimistic about Manchester United’s title chances for the upcoming season, saying Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have a ‘good shot’ at finishing top of the table. The Red Devils came second last term and were some way behind Manchester City but appear to be on the up. The signing of Jadon Sancho will […]Full Article