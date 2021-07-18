Race Results 2021 British F1 Grand Prix

Event: British Grand Prix Track: Silverstone Circuit Weather: dry 29.4°C Tarmac: dry 51.5°C Humidity : 511% Wind : 0.3 m/s SE Pressure: 1007.3 bar Lewis Hamilton won his 99th F1 race and his 172th podium finish at the 2021 British F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won on the Silverstone circuit for the ninth time......check out full post »