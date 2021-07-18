Anderson’s love of McDonald’s stopped him being ‘the best in the world’ as former Manchester United teammate reveals Brazilian ‘never took anything seriously’
Published
Anderson could have been the best player in the world if it wasn’t for his love of McDonald’s, his former teammate has revealed. The Brazilian retired from football aged 32 last year, finishing his career with Turkish side Adama Demispor. He’s best known for his eight years with Manchester United having won four Premier League […]Full Article