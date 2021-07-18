Tadej Pogačar Has Won His 2nd Tour De France In A Row
The 22-year-old Slovenian powerhouse dominated the field over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Mark Cavendish matched a record number of stage wins.Full Article
Tadej Pogačar, 22, pulled ahead in the general classification standings on a rainy stage eight and never gave up the leading..