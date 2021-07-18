The Open 2021: 'Outstanding' Collin Morikawa wins the Open
Watch the moment 24-year-old American Collin Morikawa wins The Open 2021 with a score of 15-under-par at Royal St George's.Full Article
Collin Morikawa is presented with the Claret Jug on the 18th green and celebrates victory at The Open in front of the Royal St..
The impressive 24-year-old became the first golfer to win two Majors on his debut in both events.