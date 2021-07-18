Max Verstappen slams ‘dangerous move’ by Lewis Hamilton which led to crash and labels Brit as ‘disrespectful and unsportsmanlike’ after winning British Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has echoed Red Bull chief Christian Horner's claims that Lewis Hamilton's 'dangerous' driving led to the Dutchman suffering an early exit from the British Grand Prix. The home favourite collided with championship rival Verstappen on the opening lap, causing the latter to crash out. Verstappen emerged from his car and was taken to