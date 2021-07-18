Hyun-jin Ryu shuts down Rangers in doubleheader Game 1, Blue Jays win, 5-0

Hyun-jin Ryu shuts down Rangers in doubleheader Game 1, Blue Jays win, 5-0

FOX Sports

Published

Toronto Blue Jays starter Hyun-jin Ryu spun seven shutout innings en route to a complete-game victory as Toronto topped the Texas Rangers, 5-0, in Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader.

Full Article