Toronto Blue Jays starter Hyun-jin Ryu spun seven shutout innings en route to a complete-game victory as Toronto topped the Texas Rangers, 5-0, in Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader.Full Article
Hyun-jin Ryu shuts down Rangers in doubleheader Game 1, Blue Jays win, 5-0
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ryu spins 3-hitter in Blue Jays' shutout win over Rangers to open doubleheader
Hyun Jin Ryu threw a three-hitter for his third career shutout and Danny Jansen hit a home run for Toronto to lead the Blue Jays to..
CBC.ca